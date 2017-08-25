Hurricane Harvey was officially upgraded to a Category 2 storm just after midnight Friday, with winds up to 105 mph associated with the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Harvey’s winds had increased to 110 mph, just one shy of the storm being upgraded to Category 3, said Greg Waller, a service coordination hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“We are using terms like devastating and catastrophic in association with this storm,” Waller said. “You will remember this storm for the rest of your life.”

Before 8 a.m., Harvey was still 140 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and 145 southeast of Port O’Connor, with the outer bands of the storm making first landfall. Harvey is moving toward the mid-Gulf Coast at 10 mph, but Waller said it should slow and stall as the eye gets closer to landfall, sometime late tonight or early Saturday morning.

Southwest Airlines, which flies in and out of Dallas Love Field, issued a travel advisory for the weekend. A flight from Corpus Christi set to arrive at Love Field at 9 a.m. Friday was the last Southwest flight out of the city sitting in the direct path of the storm.

Southwest had canceled about 120 flights systemwide as of Friday morning, but more are expected as Harvey gets closer to the coast. Southwest customers flying to, through or from Austin, Corpus Christi, Houston, Harlingen or San Antonio can rebook or fly standby for no added charges on flights originally scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, if rebooked within 14 days from their original date.

American Airlines officials are also monitoring the storm, but because they do not offer many flights to Houston, they are not anticipating much impact to their weekend flight schedule. The airline is offering passengers the chance to rebook flights today through Sunday, online for no change fee, for tickets purchased before Thursday and for flights scheduled to, through or from airports in Austin, Beaumont, Brownsville, College Station, Corpus Christi, Houston, Lake Charles, McAllen or San Antonio.

That wide radius of airports underscores the massive threat of flooding to nearly the entire swath of the state of Texas east of Interstate 35. Waller said widespread areas of the state could see 15-25 inches of rain through Tuesday or Wednesday, while isolated areas, including parts of the Houston area, could see 35 inches or more.

“After this storm moves inland 30-60 miles, it appears it’s just going to sit down for a while,” Waller said. “And even cut off from its moisture source, flash flooding and river flooding is a massive threat here. Monday morning the storm will be roughly in the same spot it was in Saturday morning. It appears it will move off the coast Monday night or Tuesday morning and be above the Houston area Tuesday night, Wednesday morning.”

Mandatory evacuation of counties expected to be severely impacted by the storm began Thursday and the list continued to expand Friday. The City of Port Aransas was the first to issue a mandatory evacuation and was followed by Calhoun and San Patricio Counties early Thursday afternoon.

The following evacuations were ordered as of 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV:

Aransas County

Mandatory evacuation: Cities of Aransas Pass, Rockport

Bee County

Voluntary evacuation

Brazoria County

Mandatory evacuation for coastal communities along the Gulf side of the Intracoastal Waterway, including Surfside, Sargent and Palacios beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The evacuation is due to a 6-10 foot storm surge. Voluntary evacuation for low-lying coastal areas inland of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Calhoun County

Mandatory evacuation

Cameron County

Voluntary evacuation of RV’s in County Parks

Voluntary evacuation of City of South Padre Island

Chambers County

Voluntary evacuation of: Smith Point, Cedar Point

Galveston County

Voluntary evacuation for residents of Bolivar peninsula, effective Friday 8 a.m.

Harris County

Voluntary evacuation: City of Seabrook by noon Friday

Jackson County

Voluntary evacuation

Matagorda County

Mandatory evacuation for parts of the county

Nueces County

City of Corpus Christi: evacuation encouraged but not mandatory. Mandatory evacuation for Port Aransas and Ingleside. Assisted evacuations take place between 8 a.m. and noon Friday.

Refugio County

Mandatory evacuation

San Patricio County

Mandatory evacuation

Victoria County

Mandatory evacuation

